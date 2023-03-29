CHERRYVALE, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Kansas law enforcement agencies were involved in a SWAT situation with a southeast Kansas man Monday into early Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the Cherryvale Police Department requested help arresting a suspect in a theft investigation. According to authorities, the suspect allegedly had threatened multiple people and made homicidal/suicidal statements on social media.

Before the sheriff’s office arrived, a Cherryvale police officer went to the suspect’s home in the 400 block of East Fourth Street. The officer said the suspect had a handgun and allegedly fired two shots in the air, then ran into the house.

The county’s SWAT team arrived around 8 p.m. Monday. The sheriff’s office said numerous attempts were made to get the man out peacefully, but he didn’t comply. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s SWAT team was called in to assist. The sheriff’s office says KBI SWAT used announcements and deployed less lethal gas into the home to get the man to comply.

After hours, KBI SWAT entered the home just before 8 a.m. Tuesday and found the man inside a bedroom. Authorities said he was lethargic but responsive. He allegedly told them he had taken a large amount of sleeping medication. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out and then taken to jail.

Detectives searched the man’s home and located what appeared to be explosives inside. The Kansas Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was contacted and determined the explosives were improvised explosive devices. The squad took custody of the IEDs to disarm them.

Charges in the case have yet to be filed. The Montgomery County Attorney’s Office will review the case.