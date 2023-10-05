UDALL, Kan. (KSNW) — A bridge replacement project on Kansas Highway 55 between Belle Plaine and Udall is finally complete.

The barricades and signs were brought down Thursday afternoon, and the road is now open for traffic. Construction to replace the bridge began in September of 2022.

During the bridge replacement, traffic between the two communities was detoured at U.S. Highway 81 up to K-53, east on K-53 through Mulvane to K-15, and south on K-15 down to Udall. That is 23.6 miles, with an average drive time of 28 minutes, according to Google Maps.

Now that the bridge has been replaced, the distance is back down to just 9.3 miles. The new bridge is much wider with new 8-foot shoulders.

The previous bridge was built in 1933. A.M. Cohron & Son Inc., of Atlantic, Iowa, was the primary contractor for the $8,227,018 project.