WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dodge City’s Boot Hill Museum will soon receive some much-needed repairs for the Long Branch Saloon.

Work will include new flooring, walls and drainage behind the Front Street Building. The museum says the stage will remain in place.

The museum received a grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas for the improvements.

In 2021, a STAR bond expansion was completed, and two years later, the Varieties Theatre in the Great Western Hotel completed renovations.

Each year, the museum draws guests from across the country. It is open 362 days per year.