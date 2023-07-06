WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A $100,000 grant was given to improve trails and lighting at two parks in the City of Buhler on Thursday.

Becker and Wheatland Parks in Buhler are getting the funding to develop a one-fifth mile, 8-foot wide, ADA-compliant, public shared-use trail around Becker Park, in addition to paths connecting the perimeter trail to amenities in the park.

The news release says Becker Park does not have any trails or sidewalks around the perimeter of the park that provide a route to enter the park. Wheatland Park currently has a one-mile loop asphalt trail throughout the park but has limited lighting for evening and morning users.

The funds for the park improvements are coming from the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas (Pathways) Grant. The grant is from a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas initiative that is administered by the Reno County Health Department.

The total cost of the Becker and Wheatland Parks Trail and Lighting Initiative is $141,485.78. The City of Buhler will provide project oversight, labor and management of the initiative. Additional funds will be raised as needed.