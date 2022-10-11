WASHINGTON (KSNT) — Over $500 million has been made available to Kansas for 2023 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration for infrastructure investments.

According to the Biden Administration, a total of $564.06 million has been released to Kansas for 12 formula programs supporting investment in critical infrastructures such as roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction and safety improvements. These will be using funds from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funds go directly to the sunflower state, providing transportation leaders within Kansas the flexibility to continue the important work of rebuilding roads and bridges and making their transportation system more efficient.

“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”

National Highway Performance Program — $286,003,650

Surface Transportation Block Grant — $139,136,911

Highway Safety Improvement Program — $25,752,746

Railway-Highway Crossings Program — $6,678,025

Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program — $10,576,174

Metropolitan Planning — $2,620,968

National Highway Freight Program — $13,367,712

Carbon Reduction Program — $12,406,374

PROTECT Formula Program — $14,106,937

National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program — $8,413,984

Bridge Formula Program — $45,000,000

According to the Biden Administration, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes the single largest dedicated investment since the construction of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s and the 1960s. It will help to address tens of thousands of bridges in need of repair or replacement.

In 2023, Kansas will receive a total of $45 million in Bridge Formula funding to address highway bridge needs. The funding is available to improve the condition of about 1,290 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 10,405 bridges in fair condition in the state.

Nationwide, $59.9 billion in 2023 formula funding was sent to various states, representing an increase of $15.4 billion as compared to 2021.

“Formula programs give states the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds in order to replace deficient bridges, improve safety for all road users and reduce carbon emissions by improving transportation infrastructure for communities throughout each state,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “This funding we are announcing today will allow states to continue the important work of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will make our infrastructure safer and more efficient for the tens of millions of American families that count on it to get to school, work and critical medical care every day.”