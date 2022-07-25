WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools is holding in-person enrollment this week.

The enrollment started Monday, July 25, at noon. It will be from 12-7 p.m. If you don’t make it today, enrollment will be held Tuesday, July 26, from 12-7 p.m. and Wednesday, July 27, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

The first day of school is Monday, August 15. Half-day orientation for 6th and 9th-grade students is Friday, August 12.

Because of changes to USDA policy, schools will no longer be allowed to serve free meals to all students as it has since spring 2020. Instead, families will pay for meals unless they apply and qualify for free/reduced meals.

Therefore, all families are encouraged to complete and submit the Application for Free and Reduced Price School Meals during enrollment. If the family qualifies, students will receive free or reduced-priced meals, as well as free or reduced prices on textbook rentals, athletic fees, instrument rentals and student fees.

Click on USD259.org/enroll to find more enrollment information.