WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dodge City Police Department said the body of an infant was recovered from a pond on Friday.

A Facebook post says on Friday at approximately 4:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call about a baby in a pond near University Drive and Hillpoint Way.

Police arrived and found the body of a deceased infant estimated to be between 22 and 24 weeks gestation.

Officers are currently searching the area for witnesses or camera footage. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Dodge City Police Department at 620-227-4646.