MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s a homecoming six months in the making. In December, a crash left two teens dead and one in extremely critical condition.

This week, Jean Carlos who is known as JC by his family is making his way back home. JC was critically injured in the crash and rushed to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City due to his injuries.

“The first time I went to visit him, he was like a zombie laying in the bed,” Kathy De Hart, JC’s ‘grandma’ said. “His prognosis was not good, but they honestly did not know what his prognosis was going to be.”

Making a miraculous comeback, the soon-to-be eighth-grader has been on a journey of healing for all of 2022.

The incident left JC with severe brain trauma in two spots, one from the lack of oxygen from the crash and inhaling the smoke, the other from damage to cords connecting his spine and brain. Additionally, the teenager suffered severe burns all along his backside.

“If this little guy can push through this stuff every day in his life, there’s no reason we can’t do all the little things we need to do in our day-to-day lives,” Lawrence De Hart, a family friend, said.

Through physical and speech therapy, JC has progressed enough through recovery that he can finally come home later this week.

“The strongest kid I know, just seeing every milestone he made, it was like being born and having to start all over again from a new birth,” Kathy De Hart said.

Lawrence is picking up the teenager this Friday, bringing him home to a celebration that will feature his favorite foods and those who have been waiting to see him back in Manhattan all of 2022.

With his homecoming so close, the weekend cannot come soon enough for members of the Manhattan community.