INMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — On Monday, Inman Schools revealed that the $5 million bond that would help the town of Inman improve its sports complex passed by a vote of 387 to 381.

On May 3, voters in Inman were presented with the following question:

“Shall Unified School District No. 448, McPherson County, Kansas (Inman), issue general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $5,000,000, to pay the costs to: (a) construct, furnish and equip athletic improvements in the District, including facilities for football/track and field, baseball, softball, improve site drainage, improvements to address handicap access (Americans with Disabilities Act) and other code compliance challenges, and necessary demolition; and (b) make all other necessary improvements related thereto; all pursuant to the provisions of K.S.A. 10-101 et seq., K.S.A. 25-2018(f), and K.S.A. 72-5457?”

That night, the bond initially failed by two votes, but 16 votes were still being “investigated.”

This $5 million bond will include a 15-year financial plan, meaning that taxpayers would only see a slight increase every month: The average homeowner would pay an additional $5 each month

Farmers would pay an additional $6 extra each month

Business owners would pay an additional $10 each month

For many voters, this is an important win. It has been 10 years since a track meet has been held in Inman due to the track’s condition:

Inman track at Jr./Sr. High School

School officials believe that these improvements are not only important for the school, but it’s important to bring people and money back to the community.

