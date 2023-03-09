LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WDAF) — A man serving time at the Leavenworth Penitentiary died a day after he arrived at the prison.

The Bureau of Prisons says staff found 39-year-old Nolan Otto Dewall around 12 p.m. Wednesday. He was unresponsive, and staff worked to save his life.

Emergency responders transported Dewall to a hospital, where he later died.

The Bureau of Prisons says Dewall was sentenced to 12 months for bank fraud. He was transported from Iowa to Leavenworth and arrived on March 7.

Dewall was housed at the Satellite Camp adjacent to the actual prison. The adjacent Satellite Camp at Leavenworth is a minimum security facility and currently houses 342 male offenders.

