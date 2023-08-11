HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility has died.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says 36-year-old Matthew Rutter died Thursday in his cell. The department says he was found in his cell “experiencing medical distress.”

The release from the KDOC says staff at the facility began life-saving measures. However, he was eventually pronounced dead by EMS.

As with all deaths of inmates in custody Kansas Department of Corrections, Rutter’s death is being investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. He will undergo an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

Rutter was serving time in Hutchinson for two counts of aggravated burglary and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in Wyandotte and Johnson County.