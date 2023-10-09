EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – New information was released by law enforcement in the ongoing investigation into what happened to two missing Emporia women found dead in eastern Colorado.

KSNT 27 News obtained an update from the Emporia Police Department (EPD) regarding the deaths of Linda L. Estrada, 44 and Amy R. Ford, 39, in September.

“We do have information the women spent time in Denver before their deaths,” said Captain Lisa Hayes with the Emporia Police Department. “Specialty units within the Denver PD assisted us in getting security video. The investigation has been turned over to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Kiowa County, CO Sheriff’s Office.”

Estrada and Ford were found dead in rural eastern Colorado on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The investigation into the pair’s disappearance began on Monday, Sept. 11, after a family member reported Estrada as missing. Ford was reported missing shortly afterward. The two women were in Colorado together in early September.

Law enforcement officials later revealed that the women were found in Kiowa County, south of Eads, near the Kansas-Colorado border.

KSNT 27 News spoke with the family of one of the women shortly after the women’s bodies were found by law enforcement.