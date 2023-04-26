GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An investigation revealed a deadly fire in Great Bend Thursday was accidental.

According to the Great Bend Fire/EMS Department (GBFD), the fire happened at a shed located in the 200 block of Heizer St.

Upon arrival, the GBFD said they found a small outbuilding fully engulfed in flames.

“Crews made a quick knockdown of the fire and initiated an interior search where a deceased victim was located,” the GCFD said.

Fire investigators from the GBFD, Office of the State Fire Marshal and detectives from the Great Bend Police Department (GBPD) determined the fire was accidental in nature. The GBPD, Wheatland Electric and Kansas Gas Service also assisted at the scene.

The GBFD has not released the identity of the victim or the exact cause of the fire.