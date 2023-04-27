KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead and a Kansas City, Kansas officer is injured following an altercation during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just before 8:30 p.m. near S. 12th Street and Metropolitan Avenue.

A KCK police officer was attempting a traffic stop for a traffic violation when a confrontation happened and shots were fired.

Both the person hit by gunfire and an officer were taken to the hospital. The person shot died at the hospital from his injuries.

The officer is reported to be in stable condition. The injuries are reported to be minor and were not from a gunshot.

It is unknown at this time if the man shot was armed.

Police say there was one other person in the vehicle who was not injured.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is handling the investigation. They are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.