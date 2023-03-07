Bottle and glass of Rock Chalk Rye Whiskey sitting on a basketball court. (Photo provided by J. Rieger & Co.)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s tournament time in Kansas City, and fans of the Kansas Jayhawks have a new option to toast another Big 12 regular season title.

J. Rieger & Co. launched a 2023 limited-edition Rock Chalk Straight Rye Whiskey. The 750 mL bottle has a 1920-era Kansas Jayhawk label.

Rock Chalk Rye is distilled twice and aged in charred white oak barrels for five years. It contains 96% rye and 4% malted barley. The distillery says fans will notice the rye spiciness upfront followed by a sweet, pleasant finish.

The whiskey is 88 proof in celebration of the 1988 NCAA Champion Kansas Jayhawks.

“Given our long history of making whiskey in Kansas City, being founded in 1887, and the legendary KU basketball program starting up in Lawrence not long after, this is a perfect pairing of long, rich legacies in the region,” Andy Rieger, president of J. Rieger & Co., said.

The Rock Chalk Rye is available at stores across the city. It’s also located at J. Rieger & Co. distillery at 2700 Guinotte Avenue, which is about three miles from T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium for fans in town for the Big 12 Championship Tournaments.