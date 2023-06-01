OLATHE, Kan. — Jackson Mahomes walks into the Johnson County Courthouse for a hearing on May 16, 2023. (FOX4 PHOTO/ Mario Vazquez)

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — The legal team for Jackson Mahomes on Thursday filed a motion to seal documents in his criminal case for sexual battery charges from an incident earlier this year.

Court documents in the case against Mahomes became public last month. The affidavit provides additional details about the allegations that led to the charges.

Mahomes is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. He is also charged with one count of battery.

According to the document, Overland Park police responded to Aspens Restaurant on Feb. 25, 2023, after a man reported Mahomes shoved his son.

As officers investigated the claim, they spoke to the woman who owns the restaurant.

The woman then reported Mahomes allegedly grabbed her by the throat, forced her head back and kissed her three different times shortly before officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

She told investigators she did not consent to any of the contacts.

Mahomes will be in court again on Aug. 31, 2023, for a preliminary hearing in the case.