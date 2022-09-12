SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saline County residents could hear loud noises coming from the Smoky Hill Weapons Range for the next couple of weeks. However, the Salina Airport Authority says it is nothing of concern.

More than a thousand military personnel will be in Salina and the surrounding area for a joint-service exercise known as Jaded Thunder.

The joint exercise includes members of the Air Force, Marine, Navy and Army units and representatives of the U.S. Special Operations Command.

The Salina Airport Authority said that the military units will be operating from Salina Regional Airport because of how close it is to the weapons range. The shorter time getting to the range makes it possible to get longer training times.

“The availability of the Smoky Hill Weapons Range, coupled with a supportive community, make the Salina Airport a preferred location for military training,” the Salina Airport Authority said in a news release.

It says the loud noises people might hear would be from the training ordnance used during the exercise.

The Salina Airport Authority also said the airport’s air traffic control tower will work with all the military aircraft to maintain safe operations in the skies over Salina.

The Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range is about 10 miles southwest of Salina. It covers 34,000 acres and is the largest and busiest range in the Air National Guard.