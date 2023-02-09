WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man who escaped Larned State Hospital with the help of three women, prompting a nationwide search by U.S. Marshals, was sentenced in Utah on Thursday.

John Colt will serve a 21-month sentence with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He submitted a guilty plea to a single count of failing to register under the Federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

According to the Pawnee County Attorney, Colt is also charged under Kansas Law with aggravated escape from custody. He is still subject to his civil commitment to the Kansas Sexual Predator Treatment Program. Once he completes his sentence on the federal conviction, arrangements will be made for Colt’s extradition back to Kansas.

Colt’s Escape from Larned State Hospital

Colt escaped on June 30, 2021, from Larned State Hospital. He was sentenced on Dec. 14, 2001, to five years in state prison for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary, and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement. In addition, he was required to register as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

After his criminal sentence was completed, the Kansas courts deemed him a sexually violent predator at high risk of committing a future sex offense and too dangerous to be released. He was indefinitely committed and sent to Larned’s Sexual Predator Treatment Program in 2007 until the escape.

Investigators believe Colt planned his escape several months in advance, obtaining a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes. The morning of the escape, they say he shaved off his long hair and beard, put blankets under his bed covers, and made it appear he was still in bed sleeping.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Colt convinced a new staff worker that he was a new doctor who needed help finding his way out. Authorities say Colt was able to make his way past five secured doors and ultimately outside the gates.

Colt’s Capture by Utah authorities

Colt was found by law enforcement in Wayne County, Utah, in Sept. 2021 after someone recognized him from a wanted poster.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in Utah says a citizen saw Colt’s wanted poster on the news Monday evening. The viewer told authorities that a man resembling Colt had been using the name Jason Holt and had been camping in the Torrey, Utah area since early August. The viewer told the sheriff how to get to the campsite.

While staging Colt’s capture, authorities saw Colt ride by on a motorcycle, prompting a chase for a couple of miles, with speeds up to 100 mph. After a deputy got in front of Colt, the chase ended.