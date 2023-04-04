OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – Much of Kansas remains under a Red Flag warning and high wind advisory Tuesday due to the threat of grass fires.

Members of the Johnson County Wildfire Task Force are in a position to respond to fires if they happen.

Three Olathe firefighters in the task force are at Lake Scott State Park. The area is located near Scott City, working with the Kansas Forest Service.

Firefighters and equipment from North Dakota and South Dakota will join the Kansas Forest Service teams Tuesday.

The deployments are made possible because Gov. Laura Kelly issued a disaster emergency due to the threat of wildfires on Friday.

The Kansas Forest Service says it is working with other agencies to place firefighters on the ground and other fire equipment, such as air tankers, on standby if needed to fight any fires from above.

The National Weather Service says the dry air and high wind in the western part of the state are creating a high fire danger, but areas in the Kansas City metro are warned to avoid any outdoor burning or fires at this time.