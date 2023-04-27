Photo provided by the Johnson Co. Sheriff’s Office

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – A drug bust by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office took thousands of fentanyl pills off the streets.

The office said a deputy and his K9 recently seized two bags of pale blue pills. Investigators determined the pills were laced with the deadly drug.

The two bags contained 20,000 fentanyl pills, according to the sheriff’s office.

The K9 team intercepted the shipment as the pills were en route to an address in the Kansas City area.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office warns families to talk to their relatives and friends about the danger of illegal pills and that the biggest danger is that just a small dose of fentanyl can kill.