OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WDAF) — First responders across Johnson County Monday received a lesson in active shooter training.

FOX4 got a look inside a hostile event response training at Shawnee Mission West High School. Several agencies are working to stay alert in the name of safety.

A hostile situation can mean anything from an active shooter to a bomb threat. Agencies from across Johnson County are working together to stay ready to respond.

This was training made to feel real. The bullets were blanks, but the practice police, fire and EMS receive is vital.

“We have a number of volunteer role players who are acting and students and staff creating a distraction,” Div. Chief of Operation Johnson Co. MED-ACT, Chris Winger, said. “You hear gunfire, you see people with wounds and injuries. That has an emotional toll that we can’t simulate in a classroom or with a power point.”

Winger said law enforcement goes in first to address the bad guy. Then, quickly transitions to bringing in fire and EMS to treat the patient.

Agencies across Johnson Co. will get a shot at training, including Blue Valley School Police Officers, Lenexa and Olathe Fire and Police. Johnson Co. Park Police were also on site.

“We want to build them up, coach them on what they can do better next,” Leawood Police Capt. Brad Robbins said.

Robbins said hostile event training is designed to improve inter-agency coordination for responses to active shooter-type events, which can be unpredictable and can happen fast.

“We know it’s likely to happen. It’s no longer an if, but when, because we see it all over the nation,” Robbins said. “So, we want to do everything we can to prepare our people to react in the best possible way.”

In an active shooter situation, Robbins said they aim to get inside, stop the threat and stop the dying.

“We are working to improve our abilities to keep you safe,” Robbins said.

This plan has now spread throughout the KC Metro. Robbins said they help train responders in nine area counties across Kansas and Missouri.

During training, they said a big focus is communication.

“Also, working with us off-site, we have dispatchers from local police departments, emergency communications from fire and EMS,” Robbins said.

Robbins said they have two more days of training next week at Shawnee Mission West.

He said they started this training in 2016, and Johnson Co. plans to continue this kind of education in response training for years to come.