OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — A Johnson County man pleaded guilty to distributing drugs that ended in the death of a toddler.
Court records show prosecutors originally charged 28-year-old Jean Pierre Morales with first-degree murder, child endangerment and drug possession in the case.
The drug plea is part of a deal with prosecutors that allows Morales to avoid a first-degree murder trial. It was scheduled to begin next month.
Police responded to an emergency call at a Merriam home on Nov. 14, 2020. Inside they found a two-year-old who was unresponsive and later died.
The Medical Examiner determined the child died from ingesting fentanyl.
Morales will be sentenced at a future date.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.