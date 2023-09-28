OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) — The state of Kansas is moving forward with plans to eliminate a persistent bottleneck interchange in Olathe, but not for a few more years.

On Thursday, Governor Laura Kelly announced seven upcoming road projects across the state, a total investment of more than $350 million. It’s all part of the 10-year Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program, also known as IKE.

“Getting these projects to construction will make getting around Kansas safer and easier and will allow the historic economic growth we’ve seen to benefit the entire state,” Kelly said in a statement.

One of those projects includes improvements to the Interstate 35 and Santa Fe Road interchange. It will cost the state $122 million. The city of Olathe is contributing $46 million.

The project will reconfigure the interchange at 135th Street to make driving through the area safer, according to Kansas leaders. The state estimates it will reduce deadly and injury crashes by 42%.

Construction won’t start until late 2026 at the earliest.

A Douglas County project also received state funding.

In 2025, ground will break to expand Kansas Highway 10 to four lanes between Interstate 70 and western Lawrence.

That project will cost $91 million in Kansas funding, and the Kansas Turnpike Authority will chip in $30 million for a new interchange.