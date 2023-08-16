EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — Josh Peck, an actor, author and social media influencer, is coming to Emporia State University.

He is scheduled to be at Albert Taylor Hall at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Peck is coming as a part of Emporia State’s Friday Night event series.

Emporia State says “A Night with Josh Peck” will provide insights into his path from child performer to established professional, including his struggles with personal issues.

The audience will be able to participate in a moderated Q&A with Peck.

The event is free and open to the public.