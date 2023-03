THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a juvenile has died after a crash in Thomas County Friday night.

It happened on U.S. 24 at County Road 24 just before 7 p.m.

According to the KHP, a 69-year-old driving a Peterbilt tractor was attempting to turn left on County Road 24.

The juvenile was heading east on U.S. 24 when they hit the back of the Peterbilt tractor.

KHP said the juvenile died from the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.