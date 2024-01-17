WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – K-State is dealing with a cybersecurity incident the university announced on Tuesday morning.

The university says it is impacting VPN, K-State Today emails, and videos on Canvas, or Mediasite. The impacted sites were taken offline and will remain offline as the investigation continues. It also includes select shared drives and printers including university listservs.

Third-party IT forensic experts are assisting in the investigation. The university adds that they will work to bring involved systems back online quickly and updates will be posted at k-state.edu/update.