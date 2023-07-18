MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football is impressive beyond the football field.

The Wildcats linebacker group went on a group fishing adventure over the weekend. K-State linebacker coach Steve Stanard posted a photo on social media showing off their successful haul.

“Another great outing with the LB’s,” Stanard said.

The photo features what appears to be tens of white/ striped bass, or ‘wipers.’ Additionally, a pair of Wildcat players are holding what looks like a buffalo fish, a member of the carp family.

Photo from @coachstanard/ Twitter

The fish were all caught at Milford Lake. Hayden High graduate Desmond Purnell was in the group of DI athletes turned anglers.

The trip should come as no surprise. Linebacker Daniel Green mentioned it was coming up when he talked at Big 12 Media Days.