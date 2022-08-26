MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — An annual list compiled by Campus Pride has ranked Kansas State University (K-State) as the friendliest LGBTQ+ school in the state of Kansas and one of the best in the nation.

The rankings were determined by using the “Campus Pride Index” rating scale, which measures LGBTQ-friendly campus life.

K-State was given a 5-star rating for creating a safe, welcoming environment for students, faculty and staff.

K-State is one of only 40 institutions in the U.S. — and the only school in Kansas — to earn a place on the Campus Pride Best of the Best list. Campuses on the list have all earned a five-star rating and at least a 93 score, on a scale of 90 to 100, for their LBGTQ-inclusive policies, programs and practices.

“This national recognition confirms the university is truly dedicated to providing an inclusive, diverse and affirming campus,” Thomas Lane, vice president for student life and dean of students, said in a news release. “It also highlights the work by our K-State family — faculty, staff, students and alumni — to ensure K-State is always a place where people may be their authentic selves.”

The LGBT Resource Center at Kansas State has been in operation since 2010 and works to “create an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ individuals and resources to support the community at large.”

In addition, K-State also has organizations that work to support the LGBTQ+ community on campus, including the Sexuality and Gender Alliance, LGBTQ+ Faculty Staff Alliance, Gender Collective, and oSTEM.

“These organizations support various initiatives, such as appropriate housing communities, restroom facilities and gender and sexuality resources. The LGBT Resource Center is part of the Department of Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs in the Division of Student Life,” the news release reads.