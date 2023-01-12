SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students who want to attend Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus this fall should apply soon. K-State Salina has a $5,000 renewable scholarship for the first 50 students to apply.

To qualify, students must have a minimum high school GPA of 3.25. The scholarship is renewable for up to three years for a total of $20,000 if the student maintains a 3.0 K-State Salina GPA.

K-State Salina says the Select Scholarship has been designed for in-state or out-of-state students interested in one of K- Salina’s engineering technology, aviation maintenance, unmanned aircraft systems, applied business or social work degree options.

“This new renewable scholarship is just one more way K-State Salina is helping make college degrees attainable and affordable,” said Christopher Smith, executive director of enrollment management and new student engagement.

He said the school takes students’ goals seriously.

“We’re a small campus feel with big-time connections,” Smith said. “Our faculty and staff are dedicated to you, helping you chart your course for success every step of the way.”

To apply or for more information, click here. Students must apply before March 15.