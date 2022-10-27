SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus is offering a new scholarship called the Tenfold Scholars Program.

It will award scholarships to 10 high school valedictorians from Kansas high schools each year, starting in the fall 2023 semester. The scholarships will cover the total cost of tuition for four years, room and board during the freshmen and sophomore years, minus other grants or scholarships, and a laptop.

“K-State Salina provides a learning experience unlike any other institution,” said Alysia Starkey, K-State Salina CEO and dean. “Students learn by solving real-world industry problems in a collaborative environment, allowing individual strengths to shine in a supportive environment and developing the knowledge and skills to be successful. Our approach prepares students to be able to start their career ahead of other graduates, which is why we are committed to making access to our institution as accessible and affordable as possible.”

To be eligible for the K-State Salina Tenfold Scholars Program, the student must be named a valedictorian of a Kansas public or private high school, have a minimum GPA of 3.95 and a minimum score of 32 on their ACT or 1420 on the SAT by April 1 of their senior year. A school official must verify the student’s rank and overall good standing. The student will need to be a degree-seeking undergraduate enrolled full-time at K-State Salina. Students must apply by the Dec. 1 priority application deadline, complete an onsite interview and provide two letters of recommendation from a non-family member.

“K-State Salina’s Tenfold Scholars Program is designed to help the top academically talented high school students from Kansas stay in the state,” said Christopher Smith, executive director of enrollment management and new student engagement at K-State Salina. “These initiatives make college accessible and affordable for these gifted high school seniors.”

The scholarship is renewable for three additional years if recipients maintain a minimum K-State cumulative GPA of 3.0 and are enrolled full-time each semester, taking at least 24 credit hours each year.

“Students awarded the scholarship will be able to choose from K-State Salina’s 14 bachelor’s degree programs,” Smith said. “Whether the program is aviation related, technology related or one of our integrated studies options, the education gained here prepares graduates who will be career-ready the moment they receive their diploma.”

For more information about the K-State Salina Tenfold Scholars Program or to apply for the scholarship, click here.