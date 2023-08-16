SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – There will be new housing for students this coming year at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus.

On Monday, the campus hosted an official grand opening ceremony for Earhart Hall, a new 104-bed residence hall.

K-State said the facility was constructed to meet the demand for rising enrollment at the campus, and the hall will be at full capacity for the upcoming school year.

Earhart Hall, named after Kansas aviator Amelia Earhart, features modern amenities and safety for residents, including a full kitchen space, lounge and study room on each floor.

Hutton Corporation designed and constructed the building, which started in April 2022.

The new residence hall joins Harbin and Schilling Halls as on-campus housing options.