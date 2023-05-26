SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University (K-State) Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus will be receiving $4,750,000 in federal investment.

The funds will be used to develop an aerospace simulation center at the Salina campus.

“K-State Salina is leading the way in training pilots, and this federal investment will help the Aerospace and Technology Campus expand its learning opportunities,” says Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, who announced the funding Friday in a news release. “Training the next generation of pilots will make certain our aviation industry continues to meet the demands of air travel and transportation.

In December, K-State Salina received $10 million from California-based General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. Those funds are being used to construct the Innovation Ramp, which will house the Kansas Advanced Simulation Center.