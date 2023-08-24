LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — The K-STEP UP program was started in 2018 as Kansas State University partnered with Seward County Community College and Liberal USD 480. The program gives participants a pathway to earn a four-year degree in elementary education without relocating to K-State.

“These are local place-bound folks who are desperately needed in the school districts, and we feel like this is a great model for people to be able to grow their own teachers and serve their communities,” said Assistant Professor of the K-State Department of Education Tonnie Martinez.

Eighty percent of those who graduate from Liberal USD 480 are first-time college students. The program benefits the district as well by placing students in on-site teacher-support roles after they finish their first two years at Seward County Community College. They continue in these roles while working toward finishing their four-year Kansas State degree online. At the end of the process, they will be teachers in the district.

“We’re in the same boat as everyone in Kansas and everyone across the nation, it seems. We’re short about 75 teachers,” said USD 480 Communications Director Tyler Parks.

He says by allowing those in the Liberal community to stay home, they will have an increase in teachers graduating from the program, and that will stay a long term.

Staff members at SCCC say the program creates a way for those who are working as paraeducators, who might already have their associate’s degree, to finish and become teachers.

“We’re getting some paras into our schools. We’re also getting our homebound students, who for various reasons don’t want to leave the community to get their four-year degree,” said SCCC Humanities and Social Services Division Chair Darin Worker.

“Kansas State is receiving a $2.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education,” said Martinez.

Both Martinez and Associate Dean Todd Goodson spent the last two summers touring community colleges across the state. They will attempt to expand the program into Independence, Coffeyville, and Allen County.