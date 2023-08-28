MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State University is expanding a program that helps more students get free or almost tuition.
K-State’s Land Grant Promise, which was only open to students from 10 counties last year, is now available to all Kansas counties. It includes students at all K-State locations, including Manhattan, Salina and Olathe, and K-State Online.
A student has to meet specific guidelines:
- Be a Kansas resident with an active Kansas address at the time of application to K-State.
- Students who have met the state’s qualifications for residency exception for military personnel or indigenous students may qualify.
- Be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen.
- Must be Federal Pell Grant eligible as determined by FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).
- Must meet satisfactory academic progress each semester.
- Annual combined family income of $70,000 or less demonstrated by FAFSA
- Complete the FAFSA by the published priority deadline each year.
- Be an undergraduate student enrolled in at least 12 credit hours each term, pursuing their first baccalaureate degree.
The “Promise” is that the student will receive a total grant and scholarship aid package up to the equivalent cost of 15 credit hours of in-state tuition.
K-State will automatically evaluate each student to see if they qualify. If the student qualifies and their existing grants and scholarships do not cover up to 15 hours a semester, K-State will automatically provide them a Land Grant Promise award. Click here to learn more details about the Land Grant Promise.
“We are committed to improving student access and success at K-State,” said Karen Goos, vice provost of enrollment management at K-State. “Of the Land Grant Promise recipients this fall, more than 48% identify as first generation or first in their family to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Removing financial barriers to K-State, a university that celebrates the highest retention and graduation rates of any university in the state, provides a pathway to a bright future full of opportunity.”
Students who do not qualify for the Land Grant Promise may be eligible for other aid, including micro-retention grants, completion grants and emergency assistance. Click here to learn more.