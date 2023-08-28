MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas State University is expanding a program that helps more students get free or almost tuition.

K-State’s Land Grant Promise, which was only open to students from 10 counties last year, is now available to all Kansas counties. It includes students at all K-State locations, including Manhattan, Salina and Olathe, and K-State Online.

A student has to meet specific guidelines:

Be a Kansas resident with an active Kansas address at the time of application to K-State. Students who have met the state’s qualifications for residency exception for military personnel or indigenous students may qualify.

Be a U.S. citizen or eligible noncitizen.

Must be Federal Pell Grant eligible as determined by FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid).

Must meet satisfactory academic progress each semester.

Annual combined family income of $70,000 or less demonstrated by FAFSA

Complete the FAFSA by the published priority deadline each year.

Be an undergraduate student enrolled in at least 12 credit hours each term, pursuing their first baccalaureate degree.

The “Promise” is that the student will receive a total grant and scholarship aid package up to the equivalent cost of 15 credit hours of in-state tuition.

K-State will automatically evaluate each student to see if they qualify. If the student qualifies and their existing grants and scholarships do not cover up to 15 hours a semester, K-State will automatically provide them a Land Grant Promise award. Click here to learn more details about the Land Grant Promise.

“We are committed to improving student access and success at K-State,” said Karen Goos, vice provost of enrollment management at K-State. “Of the Land Grant Promise recipients this fall, more than 48% identify as first generation or first in their family to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Removing financial barriers to K-State, a university that celebrates the highest retention and graduation rates of any university in the state, provides a pathway to a bright future full of opportunity.”

Students who do not qualify for the Land Grant Promise may be eligible for other aid, including micro-retention grants, completion grants and emergency assistance. Click here to learn more.