WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a crash that sent a K9 to the veterinarian clinic.

Authorities tell KSN the accident is at mile marker 172 eastbound on Interstate 70. This is in Ellis County, near the Walker exit.

Troopers say the crash happened at 3:21 p.m. KHP had closed the interstate to have another vehicle moved from the highway.

The KHP vehicle was hit head-on by a semi truck. The trooper was not in the vehicle and is uninjured, but the K9 was and has been transported to a veterinarian clinic.

KanDrive video shows the KHP vehicle currently in the ditch and that the roadway is closed while crews work the scene.

To view this incident on KanDrive, click here.

This is a developing story. KSN will update this story as more information is received.