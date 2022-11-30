WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas has been ranked 33rd among the 50 states for “Best and Worst States for Jobs.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state’s unemployment rate currently sits at 2.8%, with around 41,000 Kansans currently unemployed. The national unemployment rate is 3.7%.

To rank each of the 50 states’ employment prospects, WalletHub broke down the job market in each state, assigning points to various factors of the job market. They also looked at the economic environment of each state, looking at things like pay, benefits, taxes, and commute times.

Kansas currently has the 11th lowest unemployment rate, but that also means a very tight job market. Kansas has also seen slow job growth, placing it at 48 out of 50 for job growth.

Overall, Kansas ranks 33rd behind Tennessee but ahead of Alaska. The state of Washington came in first, while West Virginia came in last on the list.

You can view the full report from WalletHub by clicking here.