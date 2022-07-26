TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved an expansion of coverage for Kansas postpartum mothers from two months to 12 months on Tuesday.

The extension was approved retroactively to April 1, 2022, and extends coverage for postpartum beneficiaries of Kansas Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Medicaid offers comprehensive coverage for new mothers, including routine check-ups to help with recovery from childbirth, behavioral health care, family planning, breastfeeding support, and referrals to other services. KanCare mothers will also be able to access select dental services and screenings for postpartum depression.

According to a news release, there are more than 500,000 Kansans who are enrolled in Kansas Medicaid or CHIP.

Before the postpartum extension, most Medicaid mothers would lose eligibility for Medicaid benefits around two months postpartum, leaving many new mothers without access to medical and behavioral health care as they recovered from childbirth.

“Our efforts to expand health care coverage have paid off, benefiting moms and giving babies a stronger start to life,” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said in a news release. “This bipartisan work will reduce maternal mortality, improve child development, and save Kansans money on vital health care.”

For more information, you can visit the KanCare website by clicking here.