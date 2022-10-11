TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive website is now also available to download as an App on Android and iOS (iPhone Operating System) cell phones.

KanDrive provides travelers across the state with timely details on maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, incidents and crashes affecting traffic.

The new App includes all account features on the KanDrive website but also includes a hands-free/eye-free feature that announces upcoming traffic events while traveling. Just tap the Tell Me sound icon in the top right corner to get announcements of upcoming events (feature requires location sharing).

“It’s important for motorists to have quick, accurate and up-to-date information on highway conditions in Kansas,” said Kevin Hennes, KDOT Administrator for KanDrive. “Having the new KanDrive App with your choices set up in advance is a convenient option to help you travel safely and stay informed.”

All account features available on the KanDrive website are included on the App. It also offers real-time, high-quality streaming of camera views across the state. The truckers’ mode for commercial vehicle operators is still an option, and now announces rest stop parking availability.

The Kansas 511 phone system also has been updated and simplified for people who prefer to receive real-time highway condition information by calling 511. The voice quality and speech recognition features have been improved, and motorists can ask for reports on a specific route, in a city or between two cities.

For more information on all KanDrive services, go to the website at www.KanDrive.org.