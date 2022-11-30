LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSNT) — Kansan Justin Aaron successfully moved into the semi-finals of “The Voice” on Tuesday night.

His fans gave Aaron enough votes to move him from the top 10 to the top eight. His next performance is Monday, Dec. 5, in the live semi-finals.

Aaron was born and raised in Junction City, where he currently works as a high school paraprofessional.

Paul Curry, one of Aaron’s Kansas friends, says he has enjoyed seeing the singer grow as an artist.

“I think, originally, when he got on the blind auditions, he was humble just being on the show,” Curry said. “But, right now, you can see he’s kind of finding his own voice and like finding his groove.”

Another friend, Britain Stites, says Aaron is a good representative of the Junction City community.

“He’s bringing forth that power, that skill, and somebody from a small city to the big city, regardless, he’s just as powerful as he can be,” Stites said. “I think it’s very great putting Junction City, one more thing, to put us on the map.”

Aaron says his love for music started after watching his mother sing at the Second Missionary Baptist Church.