CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) — Less than a week after celebrating her 112th birthday, the woman who had the title of oldest Kansan has died.

Margaret Hollenshead was born on April 22, 1911, in Chanute. On her birthday last Saturday, the Credo Senior Living Center threw her a party with a drive-by parade of antique cars and old friends.

Credo announced that Hollenshead passed away on Friday:

“We share Mrs. Margaret Hollenshead’s obituary with great sadness. We were privileged to be a small part of her great life story.”

Her funeral services are pending.

KSN’s Jason Lamb met Hollenshead before last Saturday’s party. He wanted to know the secret to a long, healthy life.

“She’ll typically tell you it’s her rum and Coke and a cigarette. One a day, and it keeps the doctor away,” Barbie Baughn, Credo Senior Living Center director, said.