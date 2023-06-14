WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Office of Broadband Development (KOBD) is asking Kansans to test their internet and take a survey to help bring broadband to rural communities.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS), alongside Senator Peter Welch (D-VT), recently introduced bipartisan legislation titled the “ReConnect Rural America Act,” which aims to champion investments in high-speed, long-lasting internet infrastructure in rural communities across the United States.

Since the introduction of the legislation, the USDA granted money to Kansas through the most recent round of funding via the ReConnect Loan and Grant program.

“Every Kansan I’ve spoken to has voiced the need for symmetrical speeds in their community and for increased investments in fiber to be made by providers. By bolstering broadband infrastructure for our rural communities, we are able to stay up to speed with what’s happening in the rest of the world,” Marshall said.

The goal of the KOBD’s internet test is to gather data about internet connections for future internet investments and help them understand the quality of broadband or internet service in your home compared to what you are currently paying for.

