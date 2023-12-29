WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More money in your pocket for the new year as you shop for groceries. Kansas is lowering the state tax on food from 4% to 2%.

The drop in food sales tax, begun last year as a part of a three-year plan, to bring it to 0%. A delay in the change last January caused some to be taxed incorrectly. Grocery stores, this year, say they are far more prepared.

“We’re already doing testing to make sure that everything will apply correctly in the new year,” said Dillions’ Spokesperson, Sheila Regehr.

Regehr says last year, the sorting of items into the correct category is what was time-consuming. Things like alcohol, tobacco, and food sold in a heated slate will not be included in the reduction.

“This year, we are anticipating that it will be a smooth transition because all of those items are placed in the correct tax category,” said Regehr.

Here in Wichita, general manager of local Mr. MC’s Market, Quantin McIntosh, says the transition to smaller food marts will be a breeze.

“It switches it in-store, we also sell it online, it switches it online automatically. With the switch of a button, any channel we sell our products on, it updates it instantly,” said McIntosh.

He says although it will not be a huge savings for his customers, everything helps.

“If they don’t notice the inflation anywhere else, they notice it at the grocery store. I know that last year, I spent, you know, $100 a week, and this year, I’m spending $150 or $170, so I think it definitely helps,” said McIntosh.

One thing to keep in mind, there may still be taxes applied at other levels.

“Whether that’s a City tax, a County tax, or a special district tax, because yes, there’s a sales tax on food when it comes to state taxes, but then there’s also local taxes that are applied,” said Regehr.

Sedgwick County has a 1% sales tax rate.

Governor Laura Kelly says that this reduction will save Kansans over $300 million in 2024. The goal is to bring the state food taxes to 0% by January 2025.