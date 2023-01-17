TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Lottery is celebrating several recent big wins that have delivered millions of dollars into the hands of some lucky residents of the Sunflower State.

According to Kansas lottery spokesperson Cory Thone, since Jan. 1, one person claimed a prize worth $92 million and three $1 million prizes have not been claimed yet.

The first case involves a Kansan who won the November 2022 Powerball jackpot of $92 million. The Johnson County winner claimed the prize anonymously on Jan. 5. It was the first time since 2012 that someone in Kansas won the Powerball jackpot.

Thone said the annual Holiday Millionaire Raffle announced more than 5,600 winners along with a $1 million grand prize on Jan. 4. The $1 million ticket was purchased in northeast Kansas but remains unclaimed.

In the last Mega Millions run, two Kansas residents won $1 million prizes in the same week. Their tickets matched the five white balls but not the Mega Ball. The winning ticket from Jan. 10 was purchased in southeast Kansas. The winning ticket from Jan. 13 was purchased in northeast Kansas. The people who bought the tickets have not claimed the prizes yet.

The Kansas Lottery includes these counties in the southeast region: Chase, Lyon (southern half), Coffey, Anderson, Linn, Greenwood, Woodson, Allen, Bourbon, Elk, Wilson, Neosho, Crawford, Chautauqua, Montgomery, Labette, and Cherokee.

It includes these counties in the northeast region: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris, and Lyon (northern half).

“As I have said many times before, nothing makes us happier than to give prizes away to our players,” said Kansas Lottery Executive Director Stephen Durrell. “It’s really great that we’ve had such a nice run of big prizes in the last few weeks for them to enjoy. We love having big winners. It has been a blast this year, and we hope the fun continues!”

A Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night will be for an estimated $20 million jackpot. This is after the game reset for a winning ticket drawn in Maine last Friday, according to Thone.