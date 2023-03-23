WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the availability of grants to help people repair their homes that were damaged by snow storms or wildfires in 2022.

The homes must be located in presidentially declared disaster areas. People living in 22 counties in Kansas are eligible for the funding.

Residents in the following counties may be eligible for the funding:

Barton

Clark

Comanche

Edwards

Ellis

Ford

Graham

Gray

Harvey

Hodgeman

Kiowa

Lane

Meade

Ness

Pawnee

Phillips

Reno

Rooks

Rush

Stafford

Trego

Wallace

The grants are being made available through supplemental disaster funding under the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program. Through this program, people may apply to receive grants of up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Funds will be available until expended. They may be used to:

pay for home repair expenses that were a result of a presidentally declared disasters in calendar year 2022

prepare a site for a manufactured home

relocate a manufactured home

To be eligible:

applicants must have household incomes that do not exceed the low-limits based on their household size and county

homes must be located in an eligible rural area

homes must be located in a Presidentially declared disaster areas 2022

For more information on how to apply, contact KSDirect@ks.usda.gov.