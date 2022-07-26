TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The attorney general of Kansas is trying to get ahead of arguments that an anti-abortion measure up for a statewide vote next week would hinder medical care for patients with life-threatening pregnancies.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt argues in a legal opinion filed Friday that ending ectopic pregnancies does not fall under Kansas’ legal definition of abortion.

Schmidt is a Republican running for governor who supports the anti-abortion measure.

It’s on the ballot Aug. 2 and would amend the Kansas Constitution to allow the Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion.

Opponents of the measure weren’t impressed with Schmidt’s analysis, saying the measure would allow lawmakers to redefine abortion.