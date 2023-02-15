WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some airports across the state of Kansas are being given a total of $11 million for improvement projects.

On Wednesday, it was announced that 66 airport projects were selected for the Kansas Airport Improvement Plan (KAIP) funding for planning, constructing, or rehabilitating public-use general aviation airports.

A news release from the governor’s office says the aviation industry represents over $20.6 billion in economic impact in Kansas.

“Every mode of transportation is a link to the state’s economic vitality,” said Calvin Reed, Secretary of Transportation. “These airport improvements are a few of many important efforts to empower the aviation industry across Kansas.”

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation received 153 applications seeking a combined total project value of more than $66 million for this round of KAIP grants. Projects were scored according to impact on flight safety, economic growth, and regional benefit.

Here are the airport projects that were approved:

Allen County – Replace Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS), $153,000; taxiway rehabilitation, $157,500

– Replace Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS), $153,000; taxiway rehabilitation, $157,500 Amelia Earhart , City of Atchison– Construct automated gate, $42,075

, City of Atchison– Construct automated gate, $42,075 Chanute – North apron reconstruction, $424,570; perimeter fencing, $180,000

– North apron reconstruction, $424,570; perimeter fencing, $180,000 Cheyenne County – Replace AWOS system, $153,000

– Replace AWOS system, $153,000 Coffeyville – Crack seal and remark runway, $42,750 design, $229,500 construct

Crack seal and remark runway, $42,750 design, $229,500 construct Colonel James Jabara , Wichita – Relocate/widen taxiway, $114,000 design, $800,160 construct

, Wichita – Relocate/widen taxiway, $114,000 design, $800,160 construct Comanche County – Preserve concrete runway, $19,000 design, $225,000 construct

– Preserve concrete runway, $19,000 design, $225,000 construct Cook Airfield , Rose Hill – Used Jet A truck, $30,000; electric hose reel for MOGAS pump, $3,000; Parking ramp, $148,500; pavement repairs, $18,000

, Rose Hill – Used Jet A truck, $30,000; electric hose reel for MOGAS pump, $3,000; Parking ramp, $148,500; pavement repairs, $18,000 Jack Thomas Memorial , El Dorado – Replace fuel system, $10,800

, El Dorado – Replace fuel system, $10,800 Elkhart Morton County – Rehabilitate terminal building, $29,750

– Rehabilitate terminal building, $29,750 Fort Scott Municipal – Taxiway rehabilitation, $57,600

– Taxiway rehabilitation, $57,600 Gardner – Taxiway, $47,500 design, $99,000 construct

– Taxiway, $47,500 design, $99,000 construct Garnett – Replace fuel system, $90,000; terminal rehabilitation, $15,300

– Replace fuel system, $90,000; terminal rehabilitation, $15,300 Great Bend Municipal – Replace primary wind cone, $5,588

– Replace primary wind cone, $5,588 Harper Municipal – Replace fuel farm card reader, $21,250

– Replace fuel farm card reader, $21,250 Hays Regional – Pavement repair materials, $25,500; upgrade security and access gates, $21,250; ARFF station gate automation, $17,000

– Pavement repair materials, $25,500; upgrade security and access gates, $21,250; ARFF station gate automation, $17,000 Hugoton Municipal – AWOS update, $5,700 design; $165,600 construct; fuel dispenser, $4,750 design, $40,950 construct

– AWOS update, $5,700 design; $165,600 construct; fuel dispenser, $4,750 design, $40,950 construct Hutchinson Regional – Install wildlife dig barrier for perimeter fence, $32,504

– Install wildlife dig barrier for perimeter fence, $32,504 Independence Municipal – Airport rotating beacon/tower, $23,750 design, $112,500 construct

– Airport rotating beacon/tower, $23,750 design, $112,500 construct Johnson County Executive – Pavement maintenance materials, $13,600; southwest fence, $129,600; north fence, $156,150

– Pavement maintenance materials, $13,600; southwest fence, $129,600; north fence, $156,150 Kinsley Municipal – Fuel farm card reader, $13,500

– Fuel farm card reader, $13,500 Lawrence Regional – Airport master plan update, $360,000; apron rehabilitation, $130,500 design, $800,000 construct; runway extension, $99,750 design

– Airport master plan update, $360,000; apron rehabilitation, $130,500 design, $800,000 construct; runway extension, $99,750 design Lyons-Rice County Municipal – Fuel system. $23,750 design, $282,600 construct

– Fuel system. $23,750 design, $282,600 construct Mark Hoard Memorial , Leoti – AWOS III, $163,764

, Leoti – AWOS III, $163,764 Medicine Lodge – AWOS update, $5,700 design, $165,600 construct

– AWOS update, $5,700 design, $165,600 construct Montezuma Municipal – Seal, patch, overlay and stripe runway, $792,700

– Seal, patch, overlay and stripe runway, $792,700 Moundridge Municipal – Resurface runway, $720,000

– Resurface runway, $720,000 New Century Air Center, Johnson County– Airfield electrical vault building, $89,300 design, $338,400 construct; rehabilitation of a central portion of the west apron, $133,000 design, $800,000 construct; maintenance materials, $13,600

Johnson County– Airfield electrical vault building, $89,300 design, $338,400 construct; rehabilitation of a central portion of the west apron, $133,000 design, $800,000 construct; maintenance materials, $13,600 Norton Municipal – Replace and relocate AWOS, $153,000

– Replace and relocate AWOS, $153,000 Oakley Municipal – Replace rotating beacon and tower, $76,500

– Replace rotating beacon and tower, $76,500 Pratt Regional – Apron and hangar area rehabilitation, $59,850 design, $653,400 construct

– Apron and hangar area rehabilitation, $59,850 design, $653,400 construct Shalz Field , Colby – Card station for self-serve fuel pumps, $16,200

, Colby – Card station for self-serve fuel pumps, $16,200 Syracuse-Hamilton County – Replace fuel system, $66,500 design, $486,000 construct; replace AWOS, $121,500

– Replace fuel system, $66,500 design, $486,000 construct; replace AWOS, $121,500 Tribune Municipal – Remove telecom tower to mitigate runway obstruction, $72,000

– Remove telecom tower to mitigate runway obstruction, $72,000 Wamego Municipal – Airport development plan/master plan (phase II), $66,500; reconstruct apron and connecting taxiway, $468,000

The KAIP typically receives $5 million annually through the bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) and requires airport sponsors to participate in project costs by paying a minimum of 5% of the total project.

This year, the program awarded a total project value of nearly $14.4 million.