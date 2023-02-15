WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some airports across the state of Kansas are being given a total of $11 million for improvement projects.
On Wednesday, it was announced that 66 airport projects were selected for the Kansas Airport Improvement Plan (KAIP) funding for planning, constructing, or rehabilitating public-use general aviation airports.
A news release from the governor’s office says the aviation industry represents over $20.6 billion in economic impact in Kansas.
“Every mode of transportation is a link to the state’s economic vitality,” said Calvin Reed, Secretary of Transportation. “These airport improvements are a few of many important efforts to empower the aviation industry across Kansas.”
The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation received 153 applications seeking a combined total project value of more than $66 million for this round of KAIP grants. Projects were scored according to impact on flight safety, economic growth, and regional benefit.
Here are the airport projects that were approved:
- Allen County – Replace Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS), $153,000; taxiway rehabilitation, $157,500
- Amelia Earhart, City of Atchison– Construct automated gate, $42,075
- Chanute – North apron reconstruction, $424,570; perimeter fencing, $180,000
- Cheyenne County – Replace AWOS system, $153,000
- Coffeyville – Crack seal and remark runway, $42,750 design, $229,500 construct
- Colonel James Jabara, Wichita – Relocate/widen taxiway, $114,000 design, $800,160 construct
- Comanche County – Preserve concrete runway, $19,000 design, $225,000 construct
- Cook Airfield, Rose Hill – Used Jet A truck, $30,000; electric hose reel for MOGAS pump, $3,000; Parking ramp, $148,500; pavement repairs, $18,000
- Jack Thomas Memorial, El Dorado – Replace fuel system, $10,800
- Elkhart Morton County – Rehabilitate terminal building, $29,750
- Fort Scott Municipal – Taxiway rehabilitation, $57,600
- Gardner – Taxiway, $47,500 design, $99,000 construct
- Garnett – Replace fuel system, $90,000; terminal rehabilitation, $15,300
- Great Bend Municipal – Replace primary wind cone, $5,588
- Harper Municipal – Replace fuel farm card reader, $21,250
- Hays Regional – Pavement repair materials, $25,500; upgrade security and access gates, $21,250; ARFF station gate automation, $17,000
- Hugoton Municipal – AWOS update, $5,700 design; $165,600 construct; fuel dispenser, $4,750 design, $40,950 construct
- Hutchinson Regional – Install wildlife dig barrier for perimeter fence, $32,504
- Independence Municipal – Airport rotating beacon/tower, $23,750 design, $112,500 construct
- Johnson County Executive – Pavement maintenance materials, $13,600; southwest fence, $129,600; north fence, $156,150
- Kinsley Municipal – Fuel farm card reader, $13,500
- Lawrence Regional – Airport master plan update, $360,000; apron rehabilitation, $130,500 design, $800,000 construct; runway extension, $99,750 design
- Lyons-Rice County Municipal – Fuel system. $23,750 design, $282,600 construct
- Mark Hoard Memorial, Leoti – AWOS III, $163,764
- Medicine Lodge – AWOS update, $5,700 design, $165,600 construct
- Montezuma Municipal – Seal, patch, overlay and stripe runway, $792,700
- Moundridge Municipal – Resurface runway, $720,000
- New Century Air Center, Johnson County– Airfield electrical vault building, $89,300 design, $338,400 construct; rehabilitation of a central portion of the west apron, $133,000 design, $800,000 construct; maintenance materials, $13,600
- Norton Municipal – Replace and relocate AWOS, $153,000
- Oakley Municipal – Replace rotating beacon and tower, $76,500
- Pratt Regional – Apron and hangar area rehabilitation, $59,850 design, $653,400 construct
- Shalz Field, Colby – Card station for self-serve fuel pumps, $16,200
- Syracuse-Hamilton County – Replace fuel system, $66,500 design, $486,000 construct; replace AWOS, $121,500
- Tribune Municipal – Remove telecom tower to mitigate runway obstruction, $72,000
- Wamego Municipal – Airport development plan/master plan (phase II), $66,500; reconstruct apron and connecting taxiway, $468,000
The KAIP typically receives $5 million annually through the bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) and requires airport sponsors to participate in project costs by paying a minimum of 5% of the total project.
This year, the program awarded a total project value of nearly $14.4 million.