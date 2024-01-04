TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Minimum wage is a hot topic across the country as some states see increases while others remain static.

Kansas, along with many other states across the U.S., is falling behind in raising the minimum wage above the federally mandated $7.25 per hour established in 2009. Nearby states, like Missouri, which has bumped the minimum wage to $12.30 an hour for employees of private businesses, Nebraska and Colorado are each experiencing increases in 2024.

States that remain at $7.25 an hour in the U.S. include:

Idaho

Wyoming

Utah

North Dakota

Kansas

Oklahoma

Texas

Iowa

Wisconsin

Indiana

Kentucky

Georgia

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

New Hampshire

Kansas’ initial minimum wage was first set in 1979 at $1.60 an hour, according to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). Since then, it has received small increases over the years, moving up to $2.65 an hour in 1991 before landing at $7.25 in 2010, matching the federal minimum wage.

With prices going up, mirroring a spike in inflation, a recent analysis found Americans need up to $15,000 to live like they did just three years ago. States that are experiencing the biggest spikes in their minimum wages to help residents get more cash back in their pockets include California, Hawaii, and Rhode Island.

Kansans are not completely without relief in the shadow of rising prices. The Kansas Legislature passed a measure in 2022 allowing for a gradual reduction of the state’s food sales tax from 2023 to 2025. The state’s food sales tax, originally set to 6%, was dropped to 4% in 2023 and has dropped to 2% in 2024. It will be eliminated completely by 2025.

The plan was originally a major campaign promise from Kansas’ Democrat Governor Laura Kelly, who pushed for a complete reduction of the tax. She signed off on the bill in 2022.

A state of Kansas report in late 2023 projects Kansans will save around $150 million in 2024 thanks to the reduction of the tax.