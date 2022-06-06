TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell plans to retire on June 30. A court spokeswoman announced Monday that Powell intended to step down from the court, which he has served since January 2013.

Before being appointed to the appeals court, Powell was a district court judge in Sedgwick County for 11 years. He also served four terms in the Kansas House of Representative.

Gov. Laura Kelly has 60 days from the day the position become vacant to appoint a replacement.

A majority of the Kansas Senate must approve the appointment.