TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Thursday the approval of an additional group of four states under the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF), and Kansas was awarded $83.5 million to improve access to internet around the state.

The CPF provides a total of $10 billion to the state to fund projects that “enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency,” a news release said.

An estimated 21,300 homes and businesses in service areas where there is a demonstrated need will be connected to high-speed internet service.

“By connecting 21,000 more Kansas homes to high-speed internet, we’re continuing to deliver on our bold and ambitious goal to make Kansas a top 10 state for broadband access by 2030,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. “No one in our state should be without the means to connect to the world, and this new grant program will help ensure that it happens.”

A priority of the program is to support broadband expansion to facilitate work, education, and healthcare in areas that lack access to internet speeds of 100/20 Mbps.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, entities eligible to apply for the CPF broadband infrastructure program include internet service providers, political subdivisions, cooperatives, and non-profit organizations.

“This new program will provide funding opportunities for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure to more Kansans in underserved areas,” Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “We will continue to work with partners across Kansas to ensure communities have the high-speed broadband they need to compete and succeed in today’s world.”

The window to apply will be open for four weeks, starting on Monday, July 18. A full list of program guidelines and the application will be posted on the Office of Broadband Development’s website next week.

Grant awardees will be announced in October and November.