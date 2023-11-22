WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is celebrating K-9 Rayo’s 1st birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

He’s being spoiled today for his big day! KBI

According to the KBI, Rayo started working with them on June 12.

“Since then, [Rayo] has recorded around 175 hours of training and has been deployed 30 times for drug and article searches,” said the KBI.

The KBI says Rayo is also working to become a patrol service dog with the ability to apprehend suspects and track them. It will be several more months until he reaches an age where he can engage suspects.

Rayo was born in Mexico and came to the KBI from Hill County Dog Center in Texas.

“He was the youngest K-9 they had ever certified to work narcotics cases,” said the KBI.

Rayo lives with his handler, Kelly, according to the KBI.

“While we don’t recommend trying it, Rayo likes to nibble on his handler’s fingers while in his kennel in their car,” said the KBI.

As of July 24, the KBI K-9 Unit also consists of K-9 Jiren, K-9 Kuno and K-9 Pablo.